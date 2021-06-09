Peru Presidential Election; Roadblocks to Immigration; Socializing Utilities

Austin González, member of the National Political Committee of the Democratic Socialists of America and head of the DSA electoral observer delegation in Perú, talks to us about the results of the presidential election in Perú where the left-leaning candidate Pedro Castillo has taken a slight 0.6 percent lead over conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori. We also talk about the impact that a Castillo victory will have in the region, and what lessons could be learned from this for progressive politics in the US.

Maru Mora Villalpando, founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist, joins us to talk about the numerous roadblocks that immigrants face on their way, and in the US, including remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris intended to deter would-be immigrants and how representative of a policy has spanned across administrations. We also talk about the huge backlog of cases in immigration courts that leave immigrants in a legal limbo, and how the Supreme Court recently dealt a blow to the rights of TPS holders.

Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book “Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism,” joins us to talk about a public electric power resolution recently introduced by Representatives Cori Bush (D-MO) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and what a socialized system could mean for citizens of this country. We also talk about how Congress has continued to privatize resources that are basic human rights and what it would take to change this.

Daniel Lazare, journalist and author, talks to us about the latest Senate report on the January 6th Capital attack, and how our collective memory is already confused on what took place that day. We will also talk about the continuity between the Department of Justice under Trump and Biden, and how it will not seek compulsory legal process in leak investigations to obtain source information from the press.

Dr. Sharon Anderson, attorney and business consultant, former law school professor and lecturer at Howard Law, and CEO and founder of KCG Consulting Services, talks to us about her new book “Emotional Civility: The New Standard for Global Success.”

