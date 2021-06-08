Register
08:34 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Political Misfits

    Mexico Election Results; The Fight to Protect Oak Flat; The Bipartisan Trap

    Political Misfits
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/74/1078297401_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_566f3e274dab110bf44bd18dda918b2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202106081083096103-mexico-election-results-the-fight-to-protect-oak-flat-the-bipartisan-trap/

    Despite losing supermajority, Morena and its allies make gains in important governorships. What the future holds for AMLO’s ‘Fourth Transformation.’

    Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio producer and correspondent, joins us from Mexico to talk about the results in the largest election ever held in Mexico, where Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party emerged victorious in the midterm elections despite losing a supermajority in the lower house of Mexico’s Congress of the Union. We also talk about how the media in the US characterized the results as a setback to Morena despite the fact that the party and its allies made huge inroads by winning many governorships, and could become stronger by forging alliances with both the Green and Workers’ parties. 

    Levi Rickert, editor and publisher of Tribal Business News, and founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online, talks to us about the ongoing fight to protect the environment and defend indigenous land at Oak Flat, Arizona, how the US Department of Agriculture is pressuring the US 9th Circuit Court expressly to reject the Apache’s argument that the land sale would infringe on their right to practice their religion, how it would violate a 19th-century treaty the government signed with Apache leadership that grants them rights to the land, and the response from the courts declaring that those treaties are not valid or have been extinguished. 

    Scott Thompson, labor market research economist and rural sociologist in Des Moines, Iowa, joins us to talk about Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to not vote for the People Act, the Democrats’ voting rights bill, nor lending any help to kill the filibuster, how the claim that the Biden administration was going to be successful at bipartisanship is falling flat and is having issues problems convincing even members of its own party. We also talk about how the concept of bipartisanship is discussed in the media, and how bipartisanship is successful only when it involves legislation that is either middle-of-the-road or benefiting the wealthy.  

    In our Miss The Press segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about the media response to recent cyberattacks on US companies and how they are ratcheting up Russophobia to unprecedented levels, as well as Trump’s comments on the current administration during a rally in North Carolina this weekend.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    industry, China, Voting Rights, trump, Joe Biden, Cyberattacks, Bipartisanship, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), Apache, Elections, Movement of National Regeneration (MORENA), AMLO, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse