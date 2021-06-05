Mexico Midterm Elections; the Fight Over Drug Prices; CEOs Cash in on the Pandemic

Mexicans head to the polls Sunday in the country’s largest election ever. What are Morena’s chances to change the course of the future of Mexico?

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio producer and correspondent, joins us from Mexico to talk about the upcoming midterm elections this Sunday that has the chance of shifting the political landscape in the country for the foreseeable future. We also talk about what it means that polls show Morena with over 40% of voter preference for the lower house, whether this will signal the “4th transformation” that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has talked about, and how this election cycle has been fraught with violence, with 35 candidates having been killed by organized crime gangs so far.

Dr. Bill Honigman, retired emergency physician and California state coordinator and healthcare-issue team coordinator for the Progressive Democrats of America, talks to us about the ongoing fight over prescription drug prices, how the average cost in the United States is around 2.5 times more than in other Western countries, and how surveys show that most people are for allowing federal government negotiations with drug companies to get lower prices. We also talk about how states have taken initiatives to import cheaper drugs from Canada and how this has met setbacks due to a federal veto dating back to 2001, as well as an intense PR campaign by Big Pharma.

Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On with Ron," joins us to talk about Mike Pence’s comments in a speech where he acknowledged for the first time his break with Donald Trump over the January 6 insurrection, but still did not accuse Trump of "inciting the violence", the narrative about how America is not a racist country without reckoning with its history and current state, and how Democrats reproduce this narrative. We also talk about how CEOs "rigged" the system during the pandemic, seeing their compensation go up by 29 percent from 2019 and median worker wages going down 2 percent, and how this exploitative relationship will only worsen without proper regulation.

