Brazil Protests; Autonomous Killer Drones; Canada Residential Schools Tragedy

Autonomous armed drones have been used in the Libyan conflict. What are the ethical and moral implications of AI-controlled warfare?

Maria Luisa Mendonça, Director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil, talks to us about recent massive protests in multiple cities in Brazil against president Jair Bolsonaro over the economy, state violence, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they included a broad coalition of indigenous groups, unions, and regular citizens. We also talk about the violent police response by the government to the protests and the state of the pandemic in the country.

Nick Mottern, reporter, researcher, writer, political organizer, and coordinator of Bankillerdrones.org and KnowDrones.com, joins us to talk about recent reports that autonomous armed drones have been used by the Government of National Accord in Libya, how this technology allows drones to acquire targets with no human input, how this is changing the way wars are being fought, and the ethical implications of this kind of warfare.

Lorraine Whitman, president of the Native Women's Association of Canada, talks to us about the tragedy of the Canadian residential school system, with the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried near a residential school in British Columbia, how this system was an integral part of the colonization and dehumanization of the peoples of the First Nations of Canada. We also talk about what has been done to redress this injustice and efforts by indigenous communities to gain more autonomy and control their future.

Jon Jeter, author, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, a former Washington Post bureau chief, and award-winning foreign correspondent, talks to us about Joe Biden’s speech at the commemoration of the Tulsa massacre, the administration's efforts to close the economic race gap, and whether its proposals will be successful. We also talk about Barack Obama’s comments in an interview with Ezra Klein, and how his legacy will be regarded in the long term.

Karleigh Webb, journalist, videographer and anti-imperialist, labor and trans-rights organizer with the PSL in Connecticut, talks to us about Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the French Open and slamming the media, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest attack on trans athletes.

