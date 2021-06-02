Netanyahu Unseated?; Exxon and Chevron Makeover; Tulsa Massacre Reexamined

With Netanyahu on the way out as PM of Israel. Will anything change for the Palestinians under a new government?

Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, talks to us about right-wing Israeli politician Naftali Bennett announcing that he will join a government of national unity, which would unseat long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and how this coalition, despite including left-wing and centrist parties, will remain staunchly right-wing in its posture towards Palestinians. We also talk about how the Jewish left in the United States and how there is a broader spectrum of opinion that questions the “special relationship” between the US and Israel, and what it would take to take this message to policymakers.

Steven Donziger, lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate, talks to us about his legal case where oil industry connected judges have kept him under house arrest under bogus charges for years after winning a case against Chevron in the billions of dollars, and how the trial has demonstrated the collusion and corruption between money, industry and the government. We also talk about the recent shareholder rebellion at Chevron and Exxon pushing the oil giants towards renewables, a Dutch court ordering Shell to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030, and what impact both of these could have in the energy industry and the future of the planet.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us in a conversation revisiting and reexamining the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, in which mobs of white residents in Oklahoma attacked Black residents and burned businesses of the Greenwood District in the city, how this event was purposely ignored by the people in power for so long, the way it has been recognized and talked about in mainstream circles recently, and why a deeper analysis of the events and its root causes is needed.

In Our Miss the Press segment, the Misfits talk about the renewed push to find out more about the origins of COVID-19 and how it has ended in another round of China-baiting, and how countries should instead invest in more robust healthcare infrastructure.

