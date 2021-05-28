BDS Movement Victory in Georgia; AMLO and Mexico Elections

Josh Gomez, research fellow with the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, talks to us about a recent victory for the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against the Israeli 'military occupation' of Palestinian territories in a court case in Georgia, where journalist Abby Martin was scheduled to speak in 2019 and as one of the conditions of the speaking arrangement, she was required to sign a pledge that she was not involved in BDS, how the court ruled that this was a violation of the First Amendment, and what this means for free speech advocates and the BDS movement going forward.

Helena Olea, associate director of programs with Alianza Americas, talks to us about the political situation in Mexico ahead of upcoming midterm elections, how Andres Manuel López Obrador’s (AMLO) political plans have fared during his tenure, how he has redirected focus towards anti-corruption and poverty reduction, and what Mexico’s relationship with the United States could be under the Biden administration. We also talk about recent articles in the US media that seem to suggest that AMLO has been displaying an authoritarian bent, with very little coverage of the election itself.

Jamal Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, joins us to talk about a recent op-ed in the New York Times about how the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a collective trauma in US society, and how it eventually goes off the rails by making analyses that do not necessarily apply to working people in the US and missing the mark with its prescriptions. We also talk about recent protests in Washington, DC, over the need for basic resources for working communities and the proliferation of liquor vendors there.

Nav Bhatia, superfan for the Toronto Raptors basketball team and founder of the Superfan Foundation, uniting people through the love of the sport, talks to us about his experience of being the only fan to ever be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, and how his foundation has found a way to use sports to build bridges across communities.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

