Register
11:25 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Political Misfits

    Fight Against ICE in Massachusetts; Pentagon UFO Reports; Gaza Ceasefire

    Political Misfits
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/74/1078297401_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_566f3e274dab110bf44bd18dda918b2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202105221082962693-fight-against-ice-in-massachusetts-pentagon-ufo-reports-gaza-ceasefire/

    Upcoming UAP report to provide new revelations on these phenomena. Will UFO experts be revindicated?

    Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News and author of "How I Lost By Hillary Clinton,” joins us to talk about the latest chapter in The Intercept versus Glenn Greenwald saga, which ended up in the pages of the Washington Post, how the Post story took the side of The Intercept in this fight and engaged in personal attacks that could have the effect of tarnishing his reputation a casting doubt on journalistic work, and how mainstream reporters deploy these attacks to silence media criticism.

    Arely Díaz, community organizer at the Fang Collective, tells us about a recent small but significant victory in the battle against ICE, where all contracts were rescinded in Bristol County, Massachusetts, how ICE had been indiscriminately rounding up immigrants in the area without following their own guidelines, how how activists and organizers successful pressured their community cancel these ICE contracts, how coalitions were built to take on ICE, and what will be needed to defend the rights of immigrants in the country. 

    Nick Pope, journalist and former investigator of UFOs for the UK Ministry of Defence, joins us in a conversation about recent official release by the Pentagon of footage released of pilots encountering unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) and an upcoming report to Congress, and what, if any, additional revelations will be discovered once this report is released. We also talk about whether there will be rehabilitation for people who have been trying to bring these discussions out into the open for years and have been constantly ignored and derided.

    David Swanson, director at World BEYOND War, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism," talks to us about the the ceasefire agreement bringing to an end 11 days of fighting in Gaza and Israel, who could be considered a winner, who could be the loser, and whether this is even apt way to describe and understand the situation there. We also talk about Venezuela submitting the book “The Art of Sanctions” by U.S. official Richard Nephew to the International Criminal Court as evidence that the US has confessed to committing war crimes. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Palestine, Israel, ceasefire, Gaza, US Pentagon, UFO, Massachusetts, Immigration, ICE, Washington Post, media, Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse