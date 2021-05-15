On the Ground in Gaza; McDonald’s Workers to Strike

Maha Hussaini, a freelance journalist and contributor to Middle East Eye, talks to us from Gaza about the Israeli bombardment over the past several days and the collective trauma endured by Palestinians from the violent assaults. Lara Abu Ghannam, attorney, civil and human rights activist, and central Florida Regional coordinator of CAIR-FL continues the conversation about US attitudes towards Israel and Palestine and the need to demand direct policy change from American politicians.

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio producer and correspondent, joins us in the studio after traveling to Colombia. Wyatt gives us a first hand account of the ongoing protests against President Ivan Duque, the diversity of grievances held by Colombians, and why Americans should care about the affairs of the country.

Mónica Cruz, producer, host and labor beat reporter for BreakThrough News, joins us to talk about The Wall Street Journal asking “Is the American Work Ethic Dead?”, the false narratives around why people are not returning to work, workers at a Dollar General in Maine walking off the job, and Starbucks, McDonalds and Chipotle responding to strikes and strike threats by raising wages.

Steve Grumbine, Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress In Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to talk about the inflation myth, economic inequality between generations, and why economic reporting is so bad. The group also check-in on the mystery attacks against American diplomats causing headaches and why Elon Musk and Tesla are abandoning Bitcoin.

In the shows weekly "Working for the Weekend" segment Bob explains why Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, owes him $80 dollars, why Mayor Bill de Blasio needs to eat with his mouth shut, and why Project Veritas, Ted Cruz, and Stephen Colbert need to go away for the weekend.

