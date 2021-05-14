The Reality Winner Case; Nevada Lithium Mine Fight; Age and Athletic Performance

Kevin Gosztola, journalist, documentary filmmaker, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, talks to us about the case of Reality Winner, who was convicted under the Espionage Act for leaking documents related to Russiagate and how she is portrayed as the “good” whistleblower in the mainstream media as opposed to others like Snowden and Daniel Hale, and what role does the social status of a whistleblower plays in how they are treated by the justice system and the press.

Max Wilbert, organizer, writer, wilderness guide, and author of the book "Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It", and Daranda Hinkey, Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone tribal member, tell us about the fight against the proposed Lithium Americas mine in Nevada, how it was fast-tracked during the Trump administration with little consultation with local communities, and how this proposal was green-washed without taking into account the toxic byproducts of lithium mining, and how indigenous communities are fighting back and building solidarity.

Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On With Ron", joins us to talk about the Republican leadership meeting with Joe Biden at the White House, the future of the GOP, the future of social, political, and economic driven movements in the US, the panic over the Colonial Pipeline that has had people hoarding gasoline in plastic bags, and the tiff between Marjorie Taylor Green and Alexandria Ocasio Cortés. We also talk about the proposal of a group alleged “moderate” and “rational” to create a new Republican party.

Femi Ayanbadejo, founder of HealthReel, Inc., creator of the AI-powered HealthReel body composition and health assessment app, and former American football running back, fullback and special teams player, joins our Trends with Benefits segment to talk about athletes excelling at sports long after the conventional retirement age, how this has come about through a change in the culture of training, coaching, and mental health, and how sports culture needs to move away from the extreme intensity at a young age towards a longer-term view.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com