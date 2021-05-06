EU-China Deal Derailed? US Crime Spike; Garland Testimony

Carl Zha, host of the Silk and Steel podcast focusing on China and surrounding regions, joins us to talk about the ongoing negotiations between the European Union and China regarding an investment deal that has run into obstacles in the ratification of the agreement, what role are sanctions and counter-sanctions playing in this, Secretary Blinken’s meeting with G7 leaders to talk about China, and the prospects of this deal going through. We also talk about Australia revoking a port management contract with China over security concerns, and how China has been dragged into the debate about capital gains taxes in the US.

Chris Thomas, community mentor, front line soldier and violence interrupter, and Afeni, member of Freedom Fighters DC and abolitionist-in-training, talk to us about continued news of spikes in violent crimes in US cities across the country, and how intentional under investment in communities that impact people’s education, health, and job outcomes, unstable housing, and mass incarceration are drivers of violence, and what can be done to alleviate this at the community, local, and federal levels.

Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate for IL-16, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Joe Biden resurrecting a plan to increase refugee admissions this year to 62,500 after criticism for initially keeping the refugee cap at a historically low level, and how this number may not even be met by the administration, even as the country is experiencing declining birth rates. We also talk about how the Biden administration has been praised by the media mainly due to optics and not actual policies, and how we can improve our immigration policies to correspond to our capacity as a nation and the needs of immigrants.

Nookie Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, and Bryan Weaver, founder and executive director of Hoops Sagrado, join our Foul Play segment to talk about the controversial upcoming play-in tournament for the final spots in the NBA playoffs, and LeBron James speaking out about the police killing of Ma'Khia Bryant.

