Russiagate Retractions; More Police Killings; Woke CIA

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins us to talk about big retractions over the weekend from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and NBC regarding allegations that authorities had warned Giuliani about a Russian disinformation campaign that turned out to come from anonymous sources and of dubious veracity, the possible removal of sanctions in Iran and the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, where the talks stand now, and what is on the table in terms of sanctions relief. We also talk about accusations leveled at Iran that it meddled in Scottish parliamentary elections and how these allegations were used as a weapon to attack the SNP.

Marion Gray Hopkins, President of the Coalition of Concerned Mothers, and Melody Cooper, mother of Kwamena Ocran, join us to talk about the tragic death of Kwamena, who was shot in the back and killed by police in January as he was fleeing police over suspicions of gun possession, and how despite promises from various administrations regarding police violence, these tragedies continue to happen, and the work that the Coalition of Concerned Mothers is doing to provide support to families and communities.

Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic, joins us in a conversation about the state of politics in Texas, including Austin voting to recriminalize behavior that would mostly affect homeless people and protesters, and Lubbock passing an ordinance intended to ban all abortions within city limits. We also discuss DSA candidates advancing in runoff elections in parts of the state, what to make of these results, and whether this points in a particular direction the state is heading to. We also talk about the recent recruitment ads from the CIA where it tries to portray itself as “woke” and “intersectional.”

In our Miss the Press segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about Chuck Todd carrying the water for his corporate overlords by trying to scare his audience into not giving money to poor people by using the boogeyman of deficits and inflation. We also talk about National Secretary Adviser Jake Sullivan’s comments on Biden’s approach to North Korea.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com