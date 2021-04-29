President Biden’s Speech; Feds Search Giuliani Home; DoD Cyberspace Incursion

Dan Kovalik, human rights & labor lawyer and author of “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Putin,” among others, talks to us about federal agents searching the Manhattan apartment and office of Rudy Giuliani, whether the allegations of lobbying Ukrainian officials tell the whole story behind this, and what could come out of this investigation. We also talk about J20 protesters, who will expect payouts from the government after their detainment, and how new security bills being floated in Congress can further stifle free speech and activism.

Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, joins us in a conversation about how the Department of Defense buying up a lot of IP space on the internet, and whether this could be used as a testing ground for cyberweaponry and surveillance. We also talk about Apple’s new rules that allegedly protect privacy, but instead works within a proprietary system that will actually enhance advertisers’ capability to harvest data from users, and how an application used by law enforcement to crack phones is vulnerable to hacking itself, raising concerns over the reliability of the data collected.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to talk about the takeaways from Biden’s speech to Congress, how it was a spectacle with little substance, how its rhetoric obfuscated issues like healthcare and minimum wage reform, where no solution has been reached, and how the relationship with China was portrayed in the speech, raising concerns about a simmering conflict between the two nations.

Sandra Jackson, President and CEO of House of Ruth, talks to us about the continued rise of domestic abuse in the United States, with 50 women being shot a month, how the pandemic has exacerbated domestic abuse due to victims being in quarantine and isolation, at times with their abuser, and suffering economic difficulties. We also talk about the work that House of Ruth is doing to alleviate this, and what we can do to end the cycle of violence.

