COVID Surges in India; Mumia at 67; IP Laws Hinder Vaccine Distribution

Jacqueline and Abdus Luqman, hosts of Luqman Nation, talk to us about rallies held at least across the East Coast this weekend in support of long time American political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, who turned 67 this week, the importance of his story in exposing the brutality of the American system, and the impact his reporting has had in the movement for black rights and reforming justice in the country. We also talk about how free speech and public protests by black and brown people could be stifled by the government deploying more security measures, like semi-permanent barriers around DC buildings, and by corporations through social media gatekeeping, under the guise of preventing a January 6-like riot.

Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of “The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court, and the Decline of American Democracy,” tells us about a recent spate of political infighting in Iran, where accusations are being flung back and forth about Qasem Soleimani, foreign minister Javad Zarif, the revolutionary guards, Russia, and the JCPOA, and how this could play into the hands of the U.S. in future negotiations of the nuclear deal. We also talk about how intellectual property laws are hindering vaccine distribution programs globally, how big pharma has undue influence in the government, and how these allegations about national security undermine the fight against the pandemic in the name of profits.

In our Miss the Press segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about Chuck Todd’s grammar issues talking about the Derek Chauvin trial, his analysis of presidential approval ratings, Kamala Harris’ new book, and Chris Christie calling Biden a far-left president.

The Misfits also talk about former President George W. Bush’s ongoing rehabilitation and his appearance in the Jimmy Kimmel show, where no mention was made of the terrible legacy of the Iraq War, President Biden’s still unclear details about the infrastructure plan and clean technology that may or may not affect meat consumption, and the explosion of covid cases and deaths that have wracked India in recent days.

