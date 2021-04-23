Netanyahu Struggles to Find a Lifeline; Yemen Envoy Feigns Ignorance

U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen is seemingly clueless about support to Saudi Arabia in the war. What this says about a real commitment to peace in the region.

Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of the books "The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five," talks to us about how more than 100 Palestinians were injured after hundreds of far right Jewish activists tore through the Jerusalem in recent days, how the government and police tacitly and openly support these attacks, the role of social media in this, why Jerusalem has become a focal point in these attacks and how U.S. policy towards the Israeli government allow these to happen. We also talk about Netanyahu’s fading chances of forming a government, how hopes of Arab empowerment in the Israeli government have disappeared, and what direction a new government could take.

Bryan Bowman, fellow for Middle East Policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation joins us in a conversation about the state of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, how the special envoy from the U.S. seems to be clueless about what is going on there, how this exacerbates the crisis in the country, where civilians are suffering the worst famine in the world, how the U.S. role supporting Saudi Arabia’s war is even more obfuscated, despite promises of withdrawing it, and how the Houthis and regional actors could finally come to negotiating table in good faith to end this humanitarian disaster.

Jamal 'DJ One Luv' Muhammed, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, joins us in a reflection on the Derek Chauvin verdict, what has been achieved, and what we need to keep fighting for. We also talk about the Supreme Court ruling that judges can continue to sentence juvenile offenders to life in prison without parole and how this disproportionately affects communities of color.

In our Working for the Weekend segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about Stephen Colbert’s apparent need to revive Trump in a nicknaming segment, Demi Lovato’s new documentary, and outspoken coronavirus denier and conspiracy theorist Ted Nugent’s brush with a virus that was definitely not COVID.

