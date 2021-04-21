Media Distortions on Afghanistan; New Chapter in Cuba

New leadership takes over in Cuba. Will we see a change in the relationship between the U.S. and the island nation?

Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, and Dr. Sharon Anderson, attorney and business consultant, former law school professor and lecturer at Howard Law, and the CEO and Founder of KCG Consulting Services join us to talk about the Derek Chauvin trial, the ongoing jury deliberations, how they could decide which if any of the charges he is guilty of, the media coverage of the trial, and the misguided sense of hope that a guilty verdict by itself would heal wounds in our society. We also talk about the statements by Representative Maxine Waters (D- CA), where she called for more confrontation and how these received condemnation from a wide range of talking heads.

Alan MacLeod, author, journalist and media analyst and a member of the Glasgow University Media Group, tells us about the long-running distortions by the media on the war in Afghanistan, which have actually been amped up now that the U.S. may be preparing for a withdrawal from the country. We also talk about the conflict of interest in the pipeline of “experts” who come from the defense establishment and end up promoting misleading narratives in news outlets.

James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, joins us talk about Raul Castro stepping down as first secretary of the Communist Party of that country and the election of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to the position, whether we will see changes in the country with this change of the guard, how these events have been covered in U.S. media, and how this negative coverage also affects other countries like Venezuela and China.

Sean Blackmon, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, joins our Politics of Art segment to talk about the new documentary series by Raoul Peck, “Exterminate All the Brutes,” how it directly challenges the mythologies of the foundation of the U.S., how the role of white supremacy is integral to its history, and how media and pop culture perpetuate these myths.

