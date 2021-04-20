New Wave of Protests After More Police Killings; The Long Fight at Amazon

Despite a defeat in the unionization battle with Amazon in Alabama, workers continue to fight for their rights in the US.

Kristine Hendrix, President of the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, and Kevin Cramer, co-founder of the Palm Collective, director of community engagement and lead organizer, and “Why IG Live” series host, talk to us about the new wave of protests taking place around the country after yet another spate of police killings, including the deaths of Daunte Wright in Minnesota and Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, in Chicago, the increasing militancy in these protests, the importance of exposing white supremacy, how they relate to previous peoples’ movements and what we can be hopeful for in the future.

Mónica Cruz, producer, host and labor beat reporter for BreakThrough News, and Chris Smalls, organizer and former-Amazon warehouse worker, tell us about the unionization vote that took place at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama last week, where workers voted to not join the union, what the results can tell us about the workers' movement in the country, the dirty tricks used by Amazon in this fight, how this is but one battle in a long fight for workers rights what the future holds for other unionization fights in different parts of the country.

Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and co-author of “The Stringer,” joins us to talk about the withdrawal of U.S. troops, whether it will be a full or partial withdrawal, how the narrative over the invasion of Afghanistan reinforces the flawed justification for military intervention, and how these interventions could promote the creation of extremist groups. We also talk about the suspicious killing of an anti-fascist activist in Washington state, and Ted’s upcoming book, “The Stringer.”

In our Miss the Press segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk to us about the Biden administration’s broken promises and apparent incompetence on refugee admissions, and how long they will be able to blame the Trump administration for the crisis. We also talk about proposed police reform legislation, and George W. Bush’s new book and his ongoing path to rehabilitation.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com