US Pushes New Leader in Syria; DoD Foot Dragging in Vieques Cleanup

History repeats as US courts proxies in Syrian War. Will the lessons from Afghanistan and Iraq ever be learned?

Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, talks to us about the case of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, who recently gave an interview with PBS and how leaders of terrorist groups are recruited and then rehabilitated by the US foreign policy and defense interests to advance geopolitical goals, how this is not a new practice, how this way of thinking does not take into account the consequences of these actions for the countries involved and how media and ‘experts’ never challenge these plans and go along with the establishment.

Adriana Garriga López, associate professor of anthropology at Kalamazoo College in Michigan and associate faculty of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, and Elda Guadalupe Carrasquillo, member of the organization “Colectivo somos más que 100 por 35,” join us in a conversation about the slow-going cleanup by the DoD of toxic materials in the islands of Vieques and Culebra off Puerto Rico, and how this is representative of long-standing neglect by the local and federal government, and how communities can fight for change to improve their lives.

Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On With Ron," joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Vice President Kamala Harris, dropping “truth bombs” about US foreign policy and unwittingly revealing more about the mindset of fighting over resources, Biden’s infrastructure plan which may or may not end up completing Trump’s wall, and how the Democratic party is capable of playing hardball, but only with the left-wing of the party.

Antone Barnes, founder and CEO of Brand Architects, joins our Foul Play segment to talk about the conclusion of the NCAA basketball championships, the Supreme Court hearing of the case challenging the NCAA amateur model, MLB’s attempts at wokeness by moving the All-Star game from Atlanta after a restrictive voting law was passed there recently, and NFL vs. NBA contracts.

The Misfits also talk about the anti-trans bill in Arkansas coming back to life after it was vetoed by the governor and the fourth wave of COVID infections.

