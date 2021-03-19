Russia Recalls Ambassador to US; Airline Bailouts; Unemployment Woes

America’s unemployed workers are left on the lurch. Can we reimagine our economy and work towards a “jobs guarantee”?

Keith Mackey, founder of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety and risk management, talks to us about the multiple rounds of bailout grants funneled to airlines totaling 50 billion dollars, how they are interconnected to other parts of the economy, whether the rank-and-file workers in the airline industry are benefitting from these bailouts, and whether we will see any changes in the industry post-pandemic.

Andrew Bishop, member of the Graduate Workers of Columbia/UAW union, joins us to talk about the strike that began on Monday, March 15 by graduate workers, their demands for better pay, conditions and benefits, the current situation of workers at the university, how the fight has evolved throughout the years, what actions are taking place right now, and how to build worker solidarity.

Kristine Hendrix, president of the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the shootings in Atlanta, how there is no single explanation for it and how it encompasses prejudice against Asians, misogyny, white supremacy, and the fetishization of minorities. We also talk about the shockingly high number of mass shootings in the country, and how the epidemic of gun violence often gets overlooked.

Trudy Goldberg, chair of National Jobs For All Coalition and Professor Emerita of Social Policy at Adelphi University, joins our Trends with Benefits segment to talk about the impact of the pandemic and the recent increase in unemployment claims, how unemployment is counted, who’s being left out, and about the need for direct government job creation through a “jobs guarantee.”

The Misfits also talk about Russia recalling its ambassador to the US after scathing remarks and accusations by the Biden administration, and Biden’s pick to head the FDA and her close ties to big pharma.

