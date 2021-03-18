Atlanta Killing Spree; Workers Take on Amazon; Entertainment and Propaganda

Congress holds hearings on inequality in the US. Will the recent organising efforts at Amazon lead the charge in a new wave of worker power?

Monica Cruz, producer, host, and labour beat reporter for BreakThrough News, and Chris Smalls, activist, organiser and former-Amazon warehouse worker, talk to us about the hearing Wednesday on the income and wealth inequality crisis in America, the organising drive at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, how Amazon uses various intimidation tactics against workers who want to unionise and how it can dominate the economy and the jobs market. We also talk about whether the Biden administration's statements in support of workers will actually bear fruit or will it be just lip service, and how we can identify other mechanisms or policies that will actually help workers.

Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism", tells us about recent legislation directing publicly traded companies to disclose climate change-related risks to investors, how this fits with greenwashing initiatives by polluting industries, and whether these proposals can actually create transparency and alleviate climate change within an economy focused on endless growth. We also talk about a recent study revealing that the Amazon rainforest could become a net contributor to greenhouse gases through deforestation.

Eleanor Goldfield, creative activist, journalist, and co-host of the podcast Common Censored (along with Lee Camp), joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber in a conversation about the cooptation of arts and culture spaces by state and corporate interests, as well as security agencies to either pacify communities vying for societal change or agitate populations to advance elite geopolitical goals.

Karleigh Webb, journalist, videographer, and anti-imperialist, labour & trans-rights organiser with the PSL in Connecticut, talks to us about Mississippi signing the first statewide anti-trans law of 2021, which bars transgender athletes in public schools and colleges to compete in women's sports, and the problematic history of Barstool Sports.

The Misfits also talk about the tragic shooting spree in Atlanta that left 8 dead and the developing discoveries over its motives, the declassified intelligence report on foreign influence in U.S. elections, and the basis and underlying motives for its allegations.

