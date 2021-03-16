N. Korea Talks on Hold; Police Unions in Retreat? NATO Identity Crisis

Biden administration officials head to Asia with China and North Korea on their minds. Is this a new chance for peace and cooperation, or more of the same?

K.J. Noh, global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, joins us to talk about the media coverage of alleged overtures by the Biden administration reaching out to restart peace talks with North Korea ahead of a big trip to Asia by high ranking cabinet members, whether we are seeing a departure from Trump in the relationship between North Korea and the US or continuity of the conflict, and if we will see any results from any future negotiations in the region.

Ron Hampton, former Executive Director of the National Black Police Association and a retired twenty-three-year veteran of the DC Metropolitan Police Department, joins us to have a conversation about updates on the jury selection in the Derek Chauvin trial, the recent backlash against police unions, how not all unions are created equal, how new police oversight and reform laws passed in various states in the country could curb the influence of these unions, and the possibility of creating alternative institutions to push for reform.

Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic radio show, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about how NATO is being repurposed as an instrument to counter the technological and economic rise of China, Bolivia ex-president Jeanine Añez being arrested for her involvement in the coup that ousted Evo Morales, the political and economic fallout of the recent devastating winter storms in Texas and what the future holds for organizing in the state, and the protests in the UK over the murder of Sara Everard and the violent repression of these by police.

In our Miss the Press segment, Bob and Michelle talk about the Sunday shows’ coverage of the American Rescue Plan and overstating the impact of the $1,400 when more is direly needed, Janet Yellen’s comments on the economy, inflation, unemployment, and how the economy is naturalized in these conversations.

The Misfits also talk about the emergence of new COVID variants, social media disinformation about vaccines, and what this could mean for vaccination efforts underway.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com