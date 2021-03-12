Vaccine Nationalism; Migrants Stuck at Border; China Economic War

US ramps up talk of economic war with China. What will the repercussions be for workers and the global economy?

Sara Dady, immigration attorney, community leader, and former Democratic congressional candidate for IL-16, and Jason Dzubow, immigration attorney specializing in political asylum and appeals, and writer for The Asylumist, talk to us about the surge in the number of immigrant minors at the US-Mexico border, why the numbers are going up, and how the system is being overwhelmed. We also talk about what the Biden administration could do to deal with this issue, and whether a massive overhaul of immigration policies or piecemeal legislation would be the better path to enact change and have a bigger impact on this situation.

John Ross, author, economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, joins us to talk about our focus on economic competition with China and if could actually have any benefits for American workers, about the argument that China’s civil and military tech development is more joined together than in the U.S., whether there will be a new industrial investment program to compete with China, what it would look like and its chance of success. We also talk about the recent meeting of the leaders of the Quad - Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, and what this could mean for the future relations of these countries vis-a-vis China.

Jamal Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about D.C. considering reshaping the Gun Recovery Unit and how they could emphasize a public health approach over arrests, the city’s inability to serve at-risk students, particularly underserved black and brown communities, including reducing its daily meal delivery for students during the pandemic. We also talk about the huge potential of the voting rights bill that passed the House last week and whether it has any chance to survive in the Senate.

The Misfits also talk about the Biden administration’s nationalist turn in vaccine distribution, Cuomo railing against “cancel culture,” and Pete Buttigieg being hailed as a paragon of racial equity.

