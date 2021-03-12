Chauvin on Trial; Millions Continue Protest in India; AI Surveillance

Protesters in India entrench themselves despite state repression. Will this reshape the politics of the country and its emerging role in the world?

David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University and the author of “Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter,” talks to us about a judge reinstating additional charges in the trial of Derek Chauvin, what this means in terms of possible outcomes, how the jury selection process is going and whether extensive questionnaires and achieving a racial balance will result in a more just verdict. We also talk about possible arguments for the defense on technicalities related to the cause of death, and how this case will impact efforts to stop killings by police.

Mohamed Elmaazi, journalist and contributor to numerous outlets including the Canary, the interregnum.net, and Sputnik International, tells us about the case of Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her citizenship after leaving the UK as a teenager to join ISIS, how the case has been bogged down in technicalities about law-versus-policy and about what is allowed to be done to British citizens inside the UK versus outside, and her chances of winning this case and regaining her citizenship.

Dr. Vijay Prashad, historian, journalist and executive director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, updates us on the months-long protest by farmers in India that has now turned into semi-permanent encampments around New Delhi, the violent repression of these protests, the lack of significant coverage by the mainstream media, their chances of winning this fight, the possibility of India becoming a major player in the world along with China and the pushback by the US.

Chris Garaffa, Web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, and Shane Stranahan, co-host of Faultlines on Radio Sputnik, join us to talk about the lawsuit against Clearview AI, what this means for civil liberties and privacy, how this insidious practice of data collection permeates all aspects of our lives, and whether this lawsuit will have any impact in the fight against big data.

The Misfits also talk about the Incredible Shrinking Relief Package and its mischaracterization in mainstream media, and the DC Police gun recovery program and how it could be better implemented along with different initiatives other than aggressive policing.

