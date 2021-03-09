Register
09:28 GMT09 March 2021
    Political Misfits

    Mask Burning Parties; Tit-for-Tat in Yemen; Haiti Unrest; Chauvin Trial

    Political Misfits
    Derek Chauvin trial to begin this week. Will there be justice for George Floyd?

    Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, pacifist and author, tells us about the flare-up in violence between Saudi Arabia and Yemen taking place over the weekend. We also talk about whether the characterization of this as a tit-for-tat is a correct assessment, the US and other western powers flooding the region with weapons, and what Saudi actions are going to be supported by the Biden administration and which ones won’t, within the context of the evolving relationship between the Kingdom and the US.

    Danny Shaw, professor of Latin American & Caribbean Studies and Race, Ethnicity, Class & Gender at the City University of New York, joins us to talk about the latest news from the political crisis fueled by Jovenel Mosies’ refusal to leave office, the ensuing unrest in the country, state of public protests, the long history of the US intervention in the country, the role of non-profit organizations in this, and whether or not a resolution is on the horizon.

    Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us in a conversation about the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, the prospects of achieving justice in this case and the misplaced role police play in situations that should be addressed at a structural level. We also talk about the proposed George Floyd Bill in Congress and whether it will address the problems of poverty, violence, and racism in the US, and Kyrsten Sinema’s vote against the $15 minimum wage.  

    In our Miss the Press section, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about Chuck Todd’s story-telling skills chronicling the great 2020-2021 COVID-19 pandemic, the insidious framing of bipartisanship during the relief bill negotiations, and the curious exchange between Jake Tapper and Michigan governor Gretchen Witmer over the mayor of Detroit rejecting 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.    

    The Misfits also talk about mask burning parties in Idaho, SWAT units breaking up a wild college party in Boulder, Colorado, and Biden’s plans for covert cyberattacks on Russia over the Solar Wind hack.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    poverty, George Floyd, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
