Dems Push School Reopenings; Border Skirmishes in India and China

Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation’s Capital" on Pacifica Radio and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us in a conversation about the battle over education in the US, the continuing pressure by the government to make teachers and students return to the classroom in the middle of the pandemic, the problems of keeping track of vaccinations, and the takeover of charter schools in the education system as an example of disaster capitalism.

Ahsan Butt, Associate Professor of International Relations at George Mason University, talks to us about the geopolitical relationship between the US and China, the border disputes between China and India, how the Kashmir issue fits into this, and how the Biden administration may re-calibrate its policies in the region.

Ajamu Baraka, writer, national organizer for Black Alliance for Peace, and former Green Party nominee for Vice President of the United States in the 2016 election, and Robert Fantina, activist and journalist, and author of “Propaganda, Lies and False Flags: How the U.S. Justifies its Wars” join us to critically engage on the topics of war and peace, what it means to work towards peace, the moral arguments for and against violence, and the human rights justifications for going to war. We also ponder the question: Have Americans become more comfortable with the idea of conflict as policy than people in much of the rest of the world?

In our Working for the Weekend section, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about a bill moving through Kentucky's Senate that would make it a crime to insult or taunt a police officer during a riot, the $15 minimum wage defeated in the Senate, and the Washington Football Team discontinuing its cheerleader program.

The Misfits also talk about friend of the show Kelly Loeffler selling the Atlanta Dream WNBA team to Renee Montgomery, Joy Reid’s Russia-baiting over opposition to spending bills, and The Wall Street Journal heaping praise on Biden for bombing Syria.

