Nazi Symbols at CPAC?; Saudi’s MBS Skates Again; DC Lead Poisoning

Lee Stranahan, cohost of The Backstory with John Kiriakou on Radio Sputnik, talks to us about the highlights from the CPAC 2021 convention held in Orlando, FL over the weekend, Trump hinting at another presidential run in 2024, how representative CPAC is of the Republican base, and the allegations that the stage design closely resembled a Norse rune connected to Nazi iconography.

David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism: What's Wrong with How We Think about the United States" joins us to talk about the dominating narrative that criticizing the current president is equated to disloyalty to the country, allegations that China caused a blackout in India using a malware attack and the problems in ascertaining attribution in these cases, and myth-making revisionism in the history of US relations to oppressive regimes.

James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, joins us in a conversation about the legacy of artist, activist, and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte on his 94th birthday, COVID vaccine diplomacy and how it is reflective of the global capitalist system by perpetuating inequities vis-a-vis poor communities in the US and the Global South, vaccine development and distribution by Cuba and other countries, and how both US parties are practically fighting against the $15 minimum wage.

In our Miss the Press segment, hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber talk about missing Chuck Todd, Jen Psaki tap-dancing around contradictions regarding Biden’s statements on the Khashoggi investigation, The Washington Post’s act of misdirection in US relations with despots, and Rahm Emmanuel’s take on the minimum wage fight.

The Misfits also talk about the DC Housing Authority executive director Tyrone Garrett allowing lead poisoning to go on unabated in nearly 100 public housing units in the District, new sexual harassment allegations dogging NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted to three years in prison for corruption and influence peddling.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com