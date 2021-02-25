Twitter Caught in Censorship Controversy; Inequity Persists in Vaccine Distribution

Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, Professor of Public Health at College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA and Dr. Bill Honigman, retired Emergency Physician and California State Coordinator and Healthcare Issue Team Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America, talk to us about the very unequal COVID vaccine distribution program that practically constitutes medical apartheid, how these efforts should be taken cooperatively between nations, and how the for-profit model in testing and vaccination is not the way forward.

Juan José Gutierrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, and Maru Mora-Villalpando, founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist, join us to have a conversation about President Biden’s executive orders dealing with immigration, new legislation submitted to Congress last week, the re-opening of Trump-era detention facilities in the country, ongoing deportations, and how sometimes “pragmatic” approaches proposed by the government are not the right solution.

Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News and Afeni, member of Freedom Fighters DC and abolitionist-in-training, join hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to talk about the one-year anniversary of the brutal killing of Ahmaud Arbury. We will also talk about the number of Confederate statues removed in 2020 and the shocking number of symbols that still exist, the permanent expansion of the U.S. Capitol's security perimeter, policing and the security state.

Chris Bradshaw, Executive Director at Dreaming Out Loud, and Chris “Nookie” Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, join our weekly Foul Play segment to talk about Tiger Woods and his recovery from his car accident, what this bodes for his career, player selection in the NBA All-Star Game, and MVP considerations.

The Misfits also talk about Twitter’s censorship of a news article from thegrayzone.com detailing collusion between news organizations and western intelligence agencies, the Navalny case, and how Amnesty International is withdrawing its “prisoner of conscience” designation for him over previous xenophobic statements.

