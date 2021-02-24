Biden Marks 500k COVID Deaths; Trump Taxes Head to Court; The Future of Mutual Aid

Jacqueline Luqman, co-host of the radio show By Any Means Necessary here on Radio Sputnik, and Abdus Luqman, of Luqman Nation, talk to us of the involvement of law enforcement in the assassination of Malcom X and Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton, the possibility of a public reckoning and change in policing and treatment of black leaders. We also discuss how the ongoing investigation into the death of Elija McClain in Colorado at the hands of police found that there was no basis to stop, frisk, or restrain McClain.

John Boyd Jr., founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, and Jim Goodman, president of the National Family Farm Coalition, join us to have a conversation about the decline in the numbers of black farmers in the U.S.; the disparities of COVID relief aid between white and black farmers and how it intersects with the long history of systemic racism and inequality in the country; and their response to the proposed Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act announced Democratic senators earlier this week.

Paul Jones, president of the Columbia Heights Village Tenant Association, and Maurice Cook, executive director and lead organizer at Serve Your City, talk to us about efforts to scale mutual aid efforts across the country, how federal and local governments continue to drag their feet in response to the pandemic and other social needs, and how we need to be proactive and go all-in in building a strong solidarity movement.

Esther Iverem, a multi-disciplinary artist, author and independent journalist, and Dew the Artist, a DC/Maryland native with Haitian roots and art educator join hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte in our Politics and Art section to talk about how political unrest in the past and present have shaped the art they make, Haiti, and the impact they can have enacting change in society.

The Misfits also talk about Keith Olbermann’s self-hate over his Russian heritage, the US crossing the grim threshold of 500,000 Сovid deaths, and Biden playing catchup with vaccine distribution and economic relief.

