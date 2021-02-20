Biden Speaks at G7 on COVID & NATO; Australia and Facebook in Big Fight

Biden waves the white flag in fight over minimum wage increase. Is bipartisanship really good for the people?

Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, talks to us about President Biden’s latest foreign policy statements regarding the Middle East; the US recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia; efforts to renegotiate the Iranian Nuclear deal; changes, if any, in the US position regarding the Palestinians; the role of Turkey in the region; and a major weapons sale to Egypt.

Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant tells us about a proposed Australian law that has ignited a major battle with Facebook, the Maryland proposal of taxing online ad revenue, and the role and power of social media in the marketing and dissemination of news.

Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and co-author of “What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism,” joins us to talk about the garment industry, calls for the US to establish a “Fashion Czar” to counteract the environmental damage generated by it, and the possibilities to enact real change beyond mere marketing strategies.

Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap, national coordinator with the Movement for a People's Party, and Teresa Lundy, communications strategist and principal at TML Communications join hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss President Biden giving up the fight for a $15 federal minimum wage, ongoing negotiations over the child tax credit and the COVID relief bill, putting bipartisanship over the needs of the people, and the possibilities of creating alternatives beyond the two-party system.

The Misfits also talk about highlights and lowlights from President Biden’s speech to the G7 this morning, including resets with Russia and China, updates on the NBA All-Star Game, a small victory by Uber drivers in the UK, and suspensions of Capitol Police officers over the January 6 riots.

