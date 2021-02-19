Shocking Winter Deaths in Texas; Catalan Rapper Pablo Hasel Arrested; Extremism in the Navy, FBI

Dick Nichols, European correspondent for Green Left Weekly, and Ignasi Bernat Molina, Postdoctoral Teaching Fellow at the Department of Applied Social Sciences, Forensics, and Politics of the University of Winchester tells us about the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel over tweets and lyrics criticizing the Spanish monarchy, police repression, as well as the public protests resulting from the arrest, the relationship of this case to the Catalan independence movement, free speech, and the blowback from conservative and right-wing sectors in the country.

Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism, and Kari Fulton, environmental justice advocate and educator, talk to us about horrific winter storm that has blanketed the country with snow and particularly impacted the people of Texas, the government’s response, how can the power grid infrastructure and disaster response can be improved, and how people can organize to promote these changes.

John Kiriakou, author, journalist, whistleblower and retired intelligence officer, talks to us about the relationship between right-wing groups and the state security apparatus in the United States, entrapment of citizens by law enforcement, how the concept of extremism is constantly redefined and how it can negatively affect progressive activists, and about yet another promise to close the Guantanamo Bay prison.

Monica Cruz, producer, host and labor beat reporter for BreakThrough News joins hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to talk about the trend of unions in media and digital tech sectors, who is driving these efforts and how this recent proliferation of organizing in emerging sectors of the economy can be sustained in the future.

The Misfits also talk about updates in the defund the police movement amid troubling statistics in Washington DC and the response from the government there, and good news and bad news in COVID numbers.

