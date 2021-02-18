Texas Freezes, Dozens Dead; Biden Townhall Fundamentally Changes Nothing

Joe Biden talks student debt and wages in town hall meeting. Will we ever get to $15?

Ashton Woods, political activist with Black Lives Matter Houston, talks about the cold snap slamming Texas, how it’s affecting its citizens and how they are coping with below-freezing temperatures under conditions of COVID lockdown, a lack of preparedness by authorities, and an overburdened power grid infrastructure.

Mohamed Elmaazi, journalist and contributor to numerous outlets including the Canary, the interregnum.net, and Sputnik International, tells us about legal efforts to seek justice for some of the many civilians who have died in U.S. led war in Afghanistan, as well as Julian Assange’s ongoing legal fight against his extradition to the United States.

Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberté, talks about political unrest in Haiti, President Jovenel Moïse’s claims of an attempted coup, his relationship with the US government, charges of corruption, and repression of protesters.

Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, joins hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to talk about the Joe Biden CNN Town Hall, his half-hearted attempt at student debt forgiveness, the stalled proposal to increase the Federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, and the lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General against Amazon.

Chris Jenkins, journalist, filmmaker and political strategist and Michael Sampson, co-host of Redspin Sports, talk about COVID concerns over the NBA All-Star Game, trades, and how team owners have disproportionate power over players.

The Misfits also talk about police guarding supermarket dumpsters in Oregon, and hit and run diplomats.

