Trump Skates as Winter Storms Slams US; “Judas and the Black Messiah” Reviewed

Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate. Will the proposed 9/11-style commission into the Jan. 6 riots and other reforms deter extremists?

Darren Thompson, national correspondent for Native News, and Dan Kovalik, author and human rights and labor lawyer, tell us about efforts to save Oak Flat, sacred Apache land in Arizona, from mining giant Rio Tinto, and about the legal victory of Nigerian farmers against Royal Dutch Shell.

Erin Kirk-Cuomo, co-founder of Not in My Marine Corps, talks to us about violence within the US military, the common root of sexual violence and extremism there, and about what if anything is being done to address the causes and manifestations of violence among the ranks.

Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, joins us to discuss Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to convene a 9/11 style commission to look into the Capitol attack on January 6th, and efforts to root extremists out of Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Force.

Frank Chapman and Sean Blackmon, co-host of By Any Means Necessary, join hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte in a discussion about the new film "Judas and the Black Messiah", and how it succeeds and stumbles in telling the story of revolutionary icon Fred Hampton and his assassination by the state.

The Misfits also talk about the resignation of White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo over abusive comments, and new divorce rules in China.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com