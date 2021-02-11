The Impeachment Myth; Biden Goes After Assange; ICE Goes Rogue

Joe Biden will continue the persecution of Julian Assange - but now Democrats can smother appeals for freedom with their Good Pillows.

Maru Mora-Villalpando, community organizer and founder of La Resistencia and Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher and blogger at www.asylumist.com, join Misfits hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss the humanitarian crisis at the US’ southern border and what it would take to reform our asylum and immigration system. They also discuss the practice of deporting newborn US citizens with their migrant mothers without birth certificates, the significance of birthright citizenship and what it means to pay lip service to the Founders while undercutting some of the foundational concepts of the country they established.

KJ Noh, writer and scholar of Asian Pacific geopolitics, discusses the attacks on Asian Americans in the Bay Area over the last few weeks, and the violence around the country against Asians that’s been going unreported. He connects the continued demonization of China to the attacks on individuals within the United States, and points to a broader responsibility than simply collaring individual perpetrators.

Jim Kavanaugh, editor of The Polemicist, discusses the first day of Donald Trump’s second impeachment and gets in a rare moment of praise for Democrats, who did what they had to do to make their case, unlike the former president’s clownish legal team. They also talk about the lingering impact of January 6 and the uses it’s already being put to, and discuss Neera Tanden, Joe Biden’s pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget, and what it means to call her “progressive.”

Author and coach David Shams drops by to discuss anthems at games, the way we ask athletes to represent our values, what really deserves a celebration in sports, and baseball’s new plans for its balls.

