Trump Trial Begins; EU-Russia Clashes; Is Democracy Just Voting?

Donald Trump’s second impeachment is underway. Who’s paying attention, what outcomes are even possible, and what is real “accountability”?

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the Biden administration’s first tough-on-Russia moves with Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte. They also get into the ongoing EU-Russia spat, Biden’s troubling Iran stance, John Kerry’s private candour on Syria and the return of Daesh* to that country.

Author and economist John Ross, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at the Renmin University of China, discusses the economic dishonesty at the heart of the minimum wage debate in the US, the real reason covid remains so uncontrolled in the US and the future of employment in a very changed post-pandemic landscape.

Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the Love Lounge radio show and The Old School Lunch Bag Mix, talked about his return to the gym; statehood for Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico; the state of American democracy; and the efforts underway and obstacles ahead of reformist district attorneys around the country.

The Misfits also talked about the saga of Britney Spears, the new documentary about her, the media feeding frenzy that upended her life and the people now, via social media, trying to liberate the pop star from what they see as a gilded prison.

* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

