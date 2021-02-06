Presidential Election; What Biden Really Said On Foreign Policy

The race for Ecuador’s new president begins, but will things change or remain the same?

Sputnik News Analyst Wyatt Reed, joins us from Ecuador ahead of Sunday’s Presidential and National Assembly to discuss what’s going on and which candidate the people really want.

Award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall, joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s foreign policy comments yesterday at the State Department and what it means for those of us living inside the empire.

Fred Rabner, Pittsburgh-based civil rights and trial attorney and Alex S. Vitale, Professor of Sociology and Coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College, join us to to bring attention to Columbus, Ohio where an Ohio grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Columbus police officer in the fatal shooting of a Black man who was at the garage of a home where he was a guest.

Eugene Puryear, host at Breakthrough News and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America, joins us to discuss the latest job numbers, Democrats seeming desire for a workers revolt in the country.

Eljayem, Jr. Partner at Newton Media and founder of Speakezie Go Hard and Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist and former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party, join us to discuss who needs to take several seats for the weekend, from entertainers to politicians.

