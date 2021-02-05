The History of White Supremacy; The Boundaries of US Occupation in Other Countries

What can we extract when we examine the pictures that are emerging of who exactly broke into the Capitol during the January 6 siege?

Sam Menefee-Libey, researcher and doctoral student in anthropology at American University, joins us to dive into some new research on the people we know were at the Capitol on January 6.

Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party and the National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to take a look at US foreign policy under US President Joe Biden towards Afghanistan and Haiti.

Jon Jeter, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee, joins us to discuss the cozy relationship between Joe Biden and mainstream media; and we will also talk about the importance of teacher unions in the larger struggle for worker rights in the US.

Sinclair Skinner, an American engineer and founder of ILoveBlackPeople.com and a blockchain technology evangelist, joins us for our “Trends With Benefits” segment, telling you whether things are pushing us toward a bright new future or dragging us all straight to hell. Today we look at the trends in cryptocurrency.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com