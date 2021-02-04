Biden Immigration Executive Orders; Bezos Steps Down; More Sparring Over COVID-19 Relief

US President Joe Biden has signed multiple executive orders, including one for the formation of a task force to reunite migrant families in an attempt to modernize America's immigration system.

Oscar Chacón, co-founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, and Mark Shmueli, an attorney specializing in immigration law, join us to discuss the big headlines around Biden’s immigration executive orders. Adding his signature to three immigration orders on Tuesday, Biden has now signed 28 executive orders since taking office, far surpassing the 12 orders Trump signed in his first month in office. The record for the most signed executive orders in their first month in office is still held by former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who signed 30.

Chris Smalls, a former Amazon employee and now founder of The Congress of Essential Workers organization, and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, join us to discuss Amazon’s big day in the headlines, from stealing tips, trying to quash organizing, and enacting a shuffle on top.

Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast “Macro n Cheese,” joins us to discuss the Washington Post editorial page pressing Democrats to lower the eligibility ceiling for these “survival checks,” saying a majority of households earning more than $50,000 a year haven’t experienced loss of income. We'll also cover Democrats trying to repeal the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions, otherwise known as SALT limits.

Nookie Bishop Jr., host of the “Digital Gumbo Podcast," joins us to discuss our weekly sports segment “Foul Play,” where we bring you the best and mostly the worst from the world of sports. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Super Bowl; Rockford, Illinois native Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors dropped 54 points last night against the Orlando Magic, and set a single-game scoring record for the Raptors; and health concerns are central here as the pandemic continues to affect the world of sports.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com