Chicago Teachers Threaten to Strike; Violence & Chaos as Thousands Flee Central African Republic

Kofi Ademola, an activist and organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, and Ms. Regina Pixley, lifelong resident of the great Ward 8 and CEO of Regina's Place, an organization that provides support to families whose lives have been impacted by gun violence, join us to discuss the potential teacher strikes in Chicago and Washington, DC. As mayors in each city look to ramp up in-school learning, we continue to see the tragic number of shootings across the US carry over from 2020 into 2021 and we, par the course, continue to see government in-action in addressing the economic crisis so many in the US are living in.

Netfa Freeman, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action and a coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance for Peace who is working on the campaign, US Out of Africa!: Shut Down AFRICOM, joins us to discuss the crisis in the Central African Republic in which more than 200,000 people have been displaced, with half actually fleeing to neighboring countries.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” joins us to discuss how Trump’s impeachment trial is shaping up and we'll get into some new insights into what happened at the Capitol last month. We will also talk about how US President Joe Biden’s honeymoon is going with the American people.

Dan Cohen, journalist with Behind The Headlines, joins us for our “Politics of Art” segment. This week we will discuss the media and how the Biden administration is artfully working to make everything seem like it is A-OK here in the good ol’ US of A.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com