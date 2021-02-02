New Report Details Millions of Children Dying and Suffering From Sanctions, War & Conflict

Nick Davies, a peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq", joins us to talk about Joe Biden's foreign policy perspectives and the impact of US policy on children around the world.
Dr Iyabo Obasanjo, Professor of Public Health at College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, joins us to look at New York, its COVID pandemic, its vaccine programme, and its governor.
Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy", joins us to discuss the power of American exceptionalism to develop some really bad policies, the latest protests from Russia; and the military taking over in Myanmar.
