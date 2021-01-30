Abortion Policy Reversed; US & Middle East Relations

Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever - Award-winning author, international speaker, political commentator, and race and gender empowerment expert, joins us to discuss Joe Biden revoking the so-called "Mexico City Policy” or the Global Gag order. The policy prohibits American tax dollars from going to international organizations that provide or support abortion services.
Dr. Hicham Safieddine, professor of the history of the modern Middle East at King's College London, joins us to discuss how this administration is preparing to handle some key relationships in the Middle East, including with Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, President of the National Economic Association, joins us to discuss the continuing GameStop drama. We’ve also got more to get to, some housing news, some efforts to direct policing funds elsewhere, and some Citizens United chat.
Ron Placone, comedian and host of get your news on with Ron, join us for our weekly Working for the Weekend segment where we talk about those who did way too much this week and send them away for the weekend.
