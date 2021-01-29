Climate Change Under Biden; Wall Street Revenge; Striving For Unity in a Divided America

Guy McPherson, scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology at the University of Arizona, joins us to discuss climate change under Biden. John Kerry is now the new climate czar. There are several other people allegedly in positions to dramatically reimagine how the United States engages with climate, and it seems at least on the surface to want to consider maybe doing something about natural disasters. But is there anything below the surface?

Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump, joins us to discuss all the craze about GameStop. Individual investors decided to stick it to Wall Street when they learned some big players were going to try to short GameStop. Their GameStop buying spree sent the price of the stock surging and looks like it’s going to leave at least one big hedge fund on the hook for billions of dollars after its short bet went wrong. We'll look at the nuts and bolts of what’s happening and then talk about how these retail investors are being characterized.

James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s calls for unity; his terrorism warning issued through the Department of Homeland Security and what to make of America’s foreign policy terror under the new President.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the opioid and overdose crisis in the US that just keeps getting worse. At the end of last year, the CDC revealed that the period from May 2019 to May 2020 saw more overdose deaths in the country than had ever been recorded - more than 81,000 overdose deaths in a 12-month period. Overdoses on synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by more than 38 percent, with 10 western states reporting a more than 98 percent increase in synthetic opioid-involved deaths.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com