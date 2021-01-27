Biden Reverses Transgender Policies; What Will Our Post-Trump Russia Relationship Look Like

Morgan Artyukhina, Sputnik News journalist, joins us to discuss Joe Biden revoking Donald Trump’s ban on new transgender recruits enlisting in the military. But at the same time, in several statehouses around the country, debates are underway over bills that would ban trans youth from sports, restrict access to some kinds of health care and prohibit changes to gender identity on documents, to name a few.
Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Biden's tough on Russia stance. Also, Yesterday Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. We'll discuss each country issuing a readout, take-aways from the call; and the White House readout of Biden-Merkel call mentions China and Russia which are both omitted from the German readout.
Deja Perez, radio host on 93.9 WKYS and 102.3 Majic DC and creator of WKYS’ newsy and juicy "What's Poppin!" and L.J.M, Partner at Newton Media and founder of Speakezie Go Hard, join our politics of art segment. This week it’s a little more about the politics of artifice, and of beauty, and of what we celebrate in terms of beauty.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)