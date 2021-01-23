US China Relations; Instacart Fires Back; Climate Change Under Biden

Republicans are pushing President Biden to retaliate against China’s sanctions. What will be the difference in Biden vs. a Trump administration?

KJ Noh, writer and scholar of Asian Pacific geopolitics, joins us to discuss US China relations. China says it will sanction .28 U.S. officials, including members of the Trump administration, for allegedly violating China's sovereignty. The decision was announced in a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. These 28 people and their family members will not be allowed to enter China mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. The sanctions also forbids them from doing business with China. What will happen next?

Matthew Telles, labor organizer, joins us to discuss Instacart nearly two-thousand jobs, including the grocery delivery platform's only unionized workers.

Tina Landis, environmental and social justice advocate and author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism,” joins us to discuss climate actions that should be pushed under the Biden administration.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy, joins us to give an update on the articles of impeachment waged against Trump and threats of an impeachment against Biden. We’ll also dive into US Russia relations under Biden; and Gen. Lloyd Austin being tapped for the Secretary of Defense.

Melik Abdul, Republican communications consultant, joins us for our weekly “Working For The Weekend” segment, where we decide who needs to take a break and have a seat!?!

