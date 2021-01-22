Reconstructing The Presidency; Fighting For Fair Wages; Democratic Double Standards

Trump's reign was by no standard normal, but has it also reshaped presidential powers as we know it?

David Schultz, Distinguished University Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter, joins us to discuss a recent Washington Post article called “The Definitive List of the 20 Presidential Norms Trump Broke.” We'll also get into the post-Trump analysis.

Monica Cruz, producer, host and labor beat reporter for BreakThrough News, joins us to discuss essential workers and the barriers they’re still encountering to fair wages and work conditions, despite all the clapping and all the praise we’ve heaped on them this year.

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to talk about what was and was not said yesterday during the inaugural festivities, the insanity of US foreign policy and double standards regarding this thing called Democracy.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us for our Trends With Benefits segment where we take a look at the latest trends and tell you whether or not they are your friend or your future enemy. This week we take a look at COVID trends and let you know which they are heading!

