Changing of The Guard; America's Economic Forecast; Biden Tackles Immigration

Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the United States. How have we changed as a country and what will remain the same?

David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism,” joins us to discuss American exceptionalism and militarism. How should we be looking at today's inauguration and what can we say about the soul of America?

Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump," joins us to discuss America's economic path forward and what we hopefully left behind in 2020.

Maru Mora-Villalpando, an immigrant to the US, community organizer and founder of La Resistencia; and Sara Dady, Immigration Attorney at Dady Law Group, join us to discuss some of these other 15 executive orders and two other directives Biden signs today, in particular his efforts on immigration.

Nate Wallace, creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports; and Michael Sampson, who is part of the national leadership of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and co-host of Redspin Sports, join us for our Foul Play segment. With Joe Biden at the White House will it allow apolitical sports players feel better about coming to the White House after winning championships again? Will sports protests will slow under Biden’s administration simply because he wasn’t Trump or have sports and their relationship with protests turned a corner?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com