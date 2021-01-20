Capitol Investigation; Massacre in Yemen; 2021 Biden Legislation; "One Night In Miami" Review

There was a lot of talk last week about Capitol tours and the role members of government might have played, what really happened?

Ann Marie Kernen, Program Coordinator at the Center for Protest Law and & Litigation, joins us to take a look at an investigation into who actually was involved in the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6th. We will also discuss efforts to learn how coordinated those events were and who might have taken part.

Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK, and Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, join us to discuss this administration designating the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist group and what that designation will mean for the people of Yemen. The Doctors Without Borders program manager for Yemen, for example, noted yesterday the impact new sanctions could have on humanitarian aid, saying aid is not only doctors attending patients, but “the plane that gets the doctor to the country; the bank transfers that mean her local colleagues can be paid; and the ship that brings the medicines and other medical equipment.” We will discuss the way this terror designation will affect their lives, in its potential impact on aid and in other areas.

Ruth Anna Buffalo, the first Native American Democratic woman elected to North Dakota’s state legislature, and Lena Taylor, who is serving her fifth term in the Wisconsin State Senate, representing the 4th Senate District, join us to discuss state legislative agendas and particularly about protest laws at the state levels. We'll also discuss reports that Joe Biden is planning to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline permit on his first day in office.

William Dawson, writer, author and culture critic, joins us to discuss the new movie “One Night in Miami” which is now streaming on Amazon. We'll cover the politics behind fictionalizing historical figures, and what this movie means one day after Dr. Martin Luther King’s holiday.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com