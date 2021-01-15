Flint Water Crisis Charges Announced; New Report Discusses 'Jewish Supremacy' in Israel

Residents of Flint, Michigan, will get some justice in regard to the water crisis that claimed the lives of many, but what about the damage that has already been done?

Lela McGee-Harvey, a native of Flint, a tenured entrepreneur, the co-founder of Operation Unification Inc. and the author of “Underneath the Poisoning, Flint, and Genesee County (Our Untold Stories),” joins us to discuss the new charges related to the water crisis. Michigan's former health director Nick Lyon "was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires' disease during the Flint water crisis," CNBC reported. "Lyon pleaded not guilty during an appearance in a Genesee County court. Moments later, his old boss, former Gov. Rick Snyder, also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in Flint."

Dan Cohen, journalist with Behind The Headlines, joins us to discuss a report on Jewish supremacy in Israel. B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, which is arguably the most respected Israeli human rights group working in that area, came out and described the Israeli government's policies as "apartheid" this week. The center's report was titled, “A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid.” Is it significant to have this group put it into these specific words?

Kofi Ademola, an activist and organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, joins us to discuss racism in law enforcement, news about cash bail in the US, and some questions about the Trump administration in Africa and how much of a change the Biden administration will represent.

Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and civil and social innovation expert Kendrick Jackson join us to discuss how both Apple and Google have just launched big-ticket efforts to support racial equity and support some immigrants to the US. Apple has a big investment in Historically Black Colleges and a coding center for younger students, and Google is giving $250,000 to cover Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program applications for more than 500 immigrants.

