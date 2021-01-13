Sacred Ground Violated; Trump Administration Accuses Cuba of Sponsoring Terrorism

Tensions increase at Oak Flat as the Trump administration accelerates a move to violate sacred ground, but what is so significant about these 2,500 acres of land?

Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, joins us to discuss the Trump administration's efforts to transfer sacred Apache ground at Oak Flat - near Phoenix, Arizona - to global mining firm Rio Tinto. This project was suddenly accelerated in the fall, when the US Forest Service announced that it was pushing up the deadline for a crucial step in the handover process, the release of a final environmental impact statement regarding Rio Tinto’s proposed project. The date for that report to be issued is now January 15.

Arnold August, journalist, speaker and author of, among other books, “Cuba-US Relations: Obama and Beyond,” joins us to discuss the Trump administration designating Cuba as a state sponsor of terror. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement, says the US is once against holding Cuba’s government accountable and telling the Castro regime that it must "end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice." What is the justification the US cites for its decision?

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of William Burns to head the CIA. If confirmed by the Senate, Burns would be the first career diplomat to lead the spy agency. What can we make of his nomination?

Journalist Mohammed Elmaazi, editor of The Interregnum, joins us to discuss international perspectives on last week's attack on the Capitol and what it means for large tech companies and the government to be working to collectively silence free speech.

Hip hop artist and educator Bomani Armah joins us to discuss the Grammys, specifically the news from earlier this month that three of the five acts nominated for the 2021 best children's album award are declining their nominations, upset that all of the nominees for the award are white.

