Lawmakers Push to Impeach Trump; The Rise of Populism; Police Accountability

Kim Keenan, executive vice president of Odyssey Media, co-chair of the Internet Innovation Alliance and senior adjunct professor at the George Washington University Law School, joins us to discuss the fallout from last week’s attack on the US Capitol as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushes US Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Dr. Vijay Prashad, director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and chief editor of LeftWord Books, joins us to discuss how the US is being seen from outside in the aftermath of last week's riots, the role of anti-communist propaganda and the fight over the idea of “populism.” We'll also look at protests in India by farmers and what's going on there.
Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the Love Lounge radio show, joins us to discuss the role police officers played in last week's attack on the Capitol and how corporations are looking to stand on the right side of history after doing their best to destroy it.
