Merrick Garland Nominated as Next AG; The History of American Protests; Will Biden Save The Day

With Biden putting into position several Obama folks does that mean we will see more tepid efforts to hold to account police in this country to account?

Donald Temple, civil rights attorney and activist, join us to discuss Joe Biden nominating Merrick Garland to be the next US Attorney General. It was also announced Biden will also nominate Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general who served as Obama’s homeland security adviser.

Dr. Shayla C. Nunally, professor of political science and Chair of Africana studies at the University of Tennessee; author of "Trust in Black America: Race, Discrimination, and Politics,” and former President of the National Conference of Black Political Scientists, joins us to discuss violent protests at the capitol yesterday, how we got there and how we should begin to understand these events in a historical context?

Dr. Jack Rasmus, author and professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, and Ty Hobson-Powell, founder and director of policy for Concerned Citizens of DC and lead organizer with the 51 for 51 DC statehood campaign, joins us to discuss what happens after January 20th, and whether or not we should expect large protests on inauguration day.

Melik Abdul, Republican communications consultant, joins us to discuss what appears to be happening on the American right and in the Republican Party and where this particular offshoot on the Capitol steps goes.

