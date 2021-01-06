Tension in Iran Ramp Up; Pipeline in Minnesota Fueling Battle Over Indigenous Land

With all the headlines made in 2020 did Americans forget to pay attention to Iran as the Trump administration incited violence?

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to take a closer look at all this big talk and big news about Iran. Over the holiday, we saw a pretty major intensification of rhetoric regarding Iran, accompanied by some military moves. However, domestic drama and the Assange case had overshadowed this escalation. What can we make of the tensions around the turn of the year and the reporting we saw of it - and where it’s all gone now?

Darren Thompson, writer for Native News Online, joins us to discuss the ongoing efforts to stop the construction of a new pipeline across Minnesota and indigenous lands. The new pipeline known as Line 3 is a proposed pipeline expansion to bring nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin. It was proposed in 2014 by Enbridge, a Canadian pipeline company responsible for the largest inland oil spill in the US. Enbridge seeks to build a new pipeline corridor through untouched wetlands and the treaty territory of Anishinaabe peoples, through the Mississippi River headwaters to the shore of Lake Superior.

Jon Jeter, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee, joins us to discuss the Google union, paygo, and the US banning shell anonymous companies.

